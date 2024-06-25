Ottawa BlackJacks Sign 2023 CEBL Champion Kyree Walker

June 25, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday the signing of American Forward Kyree Walker for the remainder of the 2024 CEBL season.

A six-foot-six forward from Atlanta, Georgia, Kyree Walker has joined the BlackJacks following his stint with the Scarborough Shooting earlier this season, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 23.0 minutes in two games. This Winter, Walker competed for the Apes of the Mongolia-MBL, where he maintained averages of 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 steals in 19.5 minutes per game through six games. he delivered a standout performance on January 22 against Bison, securing a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds, and on January 15, he set a career high with seven steals against the Sharks.

A 2023 CEBL Champion, Walker made his mark last summer with Scarborough, contributing 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 25.8 minutes over 18 games with the Shooting Stars. His standout moments included a 17-point performance in the CEBL Championship Game against Calgary, and a career-best seven assists in the CEBL Semifinals on August 11 against Niagara.

Beginning his career as a high school standout, Walker opted for a direct path to professional basketball, bypassing college to join the Washington Wizards' training camp roster in 2021. He spent the season with their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, where he averaged 7.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game over 37 games.

At the high school level, he played for Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, California before transferring to Hillcrest Prep Academy. A former MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year, Walker was a five-star recruit.

The Ottawa BlackJacks are currently positioned fifth in the Eastern standings with a record of two wins and seven losses. American forward Jakeenan Gant has suffered a lower-body injury and has been placed on the injured list. Gant appeared in three games this season, averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 22.3 minutes per game.

Quote:

"Kyree is a fantastic talent and a force on the court. He has a championship-winning mindset, and his scoring ability is just what our team needs right now. We're excited to welcome him to the team and see his impact on the court."

- James Derouin, General Manager and Head Coach, Ottawa BlackJacks Basketball Club

