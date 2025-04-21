BlackJacks Lock in Brown After Clutch Player of the Year Performance

Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league, announced today that the team has re-signed guard Tevin Brown for the 2025 season.

Brown rejoins the BlackJacks after making his CEBL debut last season where he ultimately led Ottawa in points per-game (17.2), three-point field goals made per-game (3.6) and minutes per-game (31.4) across his 10 appearances. He has split the 2024-25 season between Zalakeramia-ZTE KK (NBIA) and Start Lublin (P-OBL), averaging 16.0 points per-game across the two teams and currently paces Start Lublin in scoring and ranks third in total assists (51).

"We are thrilled to welcome Tevin back to Ottawa for the 2025 season," said BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. "His exceptional performance last year, including leading the team in scoring and earning the Clutch Player of the Year Award, was instrumental in our success. Tevin's commitment to excellence and his connection with our community make him a perfect fit for our team as we strive towards a championship. We look forward to seeing him continue to elevate our program and inspire our fans this summer."

After suiting up for the Indiana Pacers in the 2022 NBA Summer League, the native of Fairhope, Ala. began his professional career with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League where he averaged 7.7 points per-game in 46 regular season and Tip-Off Tournament contests.

The 6-foot-5 guard also saw action with the Canterbury Rams of the New Zealand NBL that season where he scored at least 20 points in 10 of his 21 games while being named to the NZNBL All-Star Five. The year saw him lead his team to the league championship by way of being named the Grand Final MVP with a 23-point, 12-rebound effort in the final game.

Playing collegiately for the Murray State Racers (OVC), Brown started each of his 125 games with the program and was named to the All-OVC First-Team three times. Partnering with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant during his freshman campaign, he concluded his NCAA career as the Murray State leader in three-point field goals (354) to establish the all-time conference record.

