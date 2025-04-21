Calgary Surge Sign Versatile Forward Abu Kigab

April 21, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that they have signed Abu Kigab, a 6-foot-7 forward from St. Catharines, Ontario, for the 2025 season.

Kigab, a dynamic and experienced two-way player, brings a unique blend of scoring, defense, and leadership to Calgary. The former Canadian National Team standout has spent the last three seasons competing professionally in Canada, Slovakia, and Germany, averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game across all competitions.

Most recently, Kigab signed with PS Karlsruhe Lions of Germany's ProA league after a stint with MLP Academics Heidelberg in the Basketball Bundesliga, where he averaged 8.6 points per game over 12 appearances. In 2023, he played for SpiÅ¡skÃ- Rytieri in the Slovak Basketball League, leading the team in scoring with 19.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Kigab also has CEBL experience with both the Ottawa BlackJacks and Niagara River Lions..

Kigab began his NCAA career at Oregon before transferring to Boise State, where he became a cornerstone of the Broncos' program. In 2021-22, he was named Mountain West Championship MVP, helping Boise State claim the conference title while averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

A dual citizen of Canada and Sudan, Kigab was born in Khartoum and moved to Canada at age nine. He gained international attention representing Canada at the FIBA U19 World Cup in 2017, where he averaged 14.7 points and 10.6 rebounds, helping the team win its first-ever gold medal and earning a spot on the All-Star Five.

"Abu is a high-character player with international experience and a winner's mentality," said Surge General Manager Shane James. "He can guard multiple positions, create offense, and bring toughness to every possession. He's exactly the kind of player we want wearing a Surge jersey."

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to the CEBL and represent Calgary this season," said Kigab. "I'm ready to compete, lead, and bring my full game to the city. Let's get to work."

The Calgary Surge will continue to announce player signings leading up to their highly anticipated third season.

