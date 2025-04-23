Ottawa BlackJacks Re-Sign Keevan Veinot

April 23, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league, announced today that the team has re-signed guard Keevan Veinot for the 2025 season.

The 6'4" Canadian returns to the BlackJacks after establishing personal career highs last season in all major statistical categories including points per-game (12.2), assists per-game (5.0), rebounds per-game (3.2) and minutes per-game (28.2) in what was his third season of CEBL play.

"We are excited to welcome Keevan back to Ottawa for another summer," said BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. "As a proud Canadian and standout U SPORTS player, he brings a level of toughness, leadership and playmaking ability that fits perfectly with our identity. Keevan understands what it takes to win in this league and his continued growth on both ends of the floor makes him a key piece in our push for a championship."

The native of Port Williams, N.S. is currently participating in his third consecutive season of BNXT play, the highest professional league in Belgium and the Netherlands, where he sits fourth among all league players in scoring (19.6 points per-game) while suiting up for Donar Groningen. He has additionally played with LWD Aris Leeuwarden and Port of Antwerp during his international career and averaged 15.4 points per-game in league contests.

Originally selected in the first round of the 2021 CEBL U SPORTS Draft by the Hamilton Honey Badgers, the 26-year-old began his professional career that season by way of scoring eight points while going a perfect three-of-three from the floor on 6/26/21 at Edmonton.

With a decorated collegiate career, Veinot represented Dalhousie University from 2017 to 2022, accumulating numerous accolades. These included being named Atlantic University Sports (AUS) First Team All-Star in 2019-20 and 2021-22, First Team All-Canadian in 2019-20 and to the AUS All Rookie Team in 2017-18, among others. In 2019-20, he secured the AUS Men's Basketball MVP, a first in Dalhousie University's history and led his team in scoring average (15.6), minutes played (30.3), rebounding (5.2), assists (5.5) and steals (2.3) that season.

Veinot's basketball roots run deep in his family as his twin sister, Jayda, played for Acadia University (2018-22) and the University of New Brunswick (2022-24). His father, Kevin, was an all-star at Acadia, notably contributing to the 1987-88 team that reached the national final while his mother, Jennifer Hale, achieved success as a two-time provincial high school champion at Cobequid Education Centre and as an AUAA MVP at the University of New Brunswick.

