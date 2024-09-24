Ottawa BlackJacks Launch Community Basketball Calendar

September 24, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday the launch of the BlackJacks Community Basketball Calendar, designed to spotlight basketball-related events across the National Capital Region.

This calendar aims to unify the Ottawa-Gatineau basketball community, keeping everyone informed about key local happenings. It will be prominently featured on the homepage of the Ottawa BlackJacks' website. The BlackJacks are committed to keeping the calendar up to date and will promote events regularly through their social media channels and team newsletter.

In preparation for the launch of the calendar, the BlackJacks connected with local teams, clubs, and organizations to gather their season schedules. Community members will also have the opportunity to submit their events, making this calendar a comprehensive resource for all basketball activities in the Capital. The BlackJacks believe that supporting grassroots and high-performance basketball is essential for fostering growth and enhancing the basketball culture in Ottawa.

On September 12, the team announced the appointments of Mark Wacyk as Team President and Leo Doyle as the BlackJacks Community Advisor. Since joining, Wacyk and Doyle have actively engaged with local leaders to elevate the basketball scene in the Nation's Capital.

You can find the BlackJacks Community Basketball Calendar here, along with the submission page here.

As the BlackJacks develop their community programming for fall and winter 2024-25, fans are encouraged to reach out to the community relations team at info@theblackjacks.ca for inquiries about appearances, donations, or to share community initiatives with the team.

Season Seat Memberships for the Ottawa BlackJacks 2025 season are now on sale. For as low as $32.50 per month, fans can enjoy 12 professional basketball games, VIP events, and exclusive perks. For more information, please visit www.theblackjacks.ca/tickets or contact the Ottawa BlackJacks Membership Services team directly at 613-690-0519 or by email at ticketing@theblackjacks.ca.

Quote:

"One of our most important objectives with the BlackJacks is to support and highlight the successful and growing network of basketball programs in our Region. The goal of our Community Basketball Calendar is to ensure fans have easy access to all key basketball-related events in one place to help follow their favorite teams (home and away), plan to attend games and other functions and to continue to help unify Capital Region basketball. As the 2024-25 season begins, we wish all teams success on and off the floor."

-Mark Wacyk, Team President, Ottawa BlackJacks

