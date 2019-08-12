Osprey's Valdez Awarded PBL Pitcher of Week

August 12, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MT - Announced Monday, Missoula right-hander Alex Valdez was named the Pioneer League's pitcher of the week.

After beginning the 2019 season in the Arizona League, Valdez made his Osprey debut last Friday in Orem, pitching five shut-out innings against the Owlz.

Starting the second game of a Friday doubleheader in Orem, Valdez made his first start for Missoula, striking out five batters in five innings, retiring the Owlz in order in four innings.

In 10 games in the AZL, Valdez struck out 37 batters in 42.2 innings, limiting batters to a .219 average at the plate.

The 19-year-old native from San Juan de la Maguana, D.R. is scheduled to make his second Osprey start on Thursday against the Ogden Raptors.

