Osprey and Daktronics Team up for New 15 HD LED Videoboard

May 23, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





The Missoula Osprey and Daktronics, the world leader in audiovisual systems, have announced their installation of a new state of the art 15 HD LED Videoboard at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. At 15 HD, the new videoboard brings "Major League" quality video to the Osprey games and other events. The new Osprey video board is of the same quality as those in Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of the Atlanta Falcons and the largest videoboard in the world), Chase Field (home of the Arizona Diamondbacks), Oakland-Alameda Coliseum (home of the Oakland A's), Minute Maid Park (home of the Houston Astros), and home stadiums for the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, and Minnesota Vikings, among others.

Not only is the quality of the Videoboard a major improvement but it is significantly larger than its predecessor. The Osprey's previous Videoboard screen was 120 square feet. The new board will be have 950 square feet of video capabilities. The Osprey believe that it is the largest 15 HD LED Videoboard per capita in the country. However, the entire board will remain the same square footage as the previous one as all the static ads have been eliminated to allow the video to encompass the entire footprint.

