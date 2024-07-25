Orlando Valkyries Announce Valkyries Charities Foundation

ORLANDO, FLA. - The Orlando Valkyries, Central Florida's Professional Women's Volleyball team playing out of Addition Financial Arena on the campus of UCF, today introduce the Valkyries Charities Foundation.

The Valkyries Charities Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation that will assist the organization with addressing and participating in many philanthropic causes across Central Florida. The Foundation's goal is to not only grow the game of Volleyball at the grassroots level, but also to work with the community to promote primary pillars and initiatives such as health and wellness (both physical and mental health), education, and inclusion.

"As we said from day one, we are committed to serving our community," said George Manias, Founder of the Foundation and President & CEO of the Valkyries. "Our main area of concentration will mostly be to help local volleyball clubs, leagues, teams, and facilities develop programs to grow, coach, and teach the sport of volleyball. In addition, we will focus on those kids and families who may not have the means to play volleyball because of the expense and intend to help pay for registration fees and equipment for those who may need a helping hand as they learn to play. We will also support many other local initiatives in our VALKS Gives Back campaign."

Some of the early fundraising initiatives the Foundation is planning include: Donating proceeds from ticket and sponsorship sales back to the community, a 50/50 raffle during all Valkyries home games, raffling a suite at Addition Financial Arean for the Valkyries home opener, a golf outing at Ventura Country Club in the fall, and raffling of player worn jerseys. Details regarding all these initiatives will be released at a later date. The Foundation will also assist certain participants of the Valkyries Volleyball Academy with registration fees and equipment. Details of the Valkyries Volleyball Academy will be released at a later date.

Foundation Founder, George Manias and the Orlando Valkyries also announce the appointment of Executive Director of the Foundation, Kerstin Denney, who is the Director of Operation for the Valkyries. Additionally, Manias announced team owner David Forman, team CFO Carly Griffin, team Manager of Community Relations Aren Guinane, and team Manager of Operations, Jordan Manias as Foundation Board and committee members.

For more information on the Orlando Valkyries Charities Foundation, visit https://provolleyball.com/orlando-valkyries-foundation, email CharityFoundation@OrlandoValkyries.com, or call Kerstin Denney, Executive Director, at 312-244-4600 Ext. 108.

