Supernovas Continue Trophy Tour at Gretna Days and Union Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Federation Champions, will continue its official Trophy Tour this week with appearances at the Gretna Days Grand Parade as well as Women's Sports Night with Union Omaha.

Supernovas setters Natalia Valentín-Anderson and Mac Podraza will be in the Gretna Days Grand Parade on Saturday, July 27. The parade is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Gretna Middle School. The parade route starts at the Gretna Public Library and follows McKenna Avenue North to Angus Street East, ending at Gretna Public Pool.

Podraza will also appear later that day at Women's Sports Night with the Union Omaha soccer team at 7 p.m. at Werner Park. The Supernovas will have a table on the concourse to give fans a chance to snap a photo with the championship trophy, receive autographs and get ticket information for the fast-approaching 2025 season.

Supernovas season tickets for the 2025 season are officially on sale! To become a season ticket member, click this link or call 402-502-5268.

Fans will be able to see the Supernovas and championship trophy as part of the Championship Trophy Tour. Please click this link to see where the Supernovas are this summer!

