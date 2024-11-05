Orlando Pride Defender Rafaelle Placed on Season Ending Injury List

November 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride defender Rafaelle has been placed on the Season Ending Injury list after suffering a partial tear in her quadriceps tendon in her right leg, the Club announced today. Rafaelle has been working with the Pride's medical team and partners at Orlando Health to put together her recovery and rehabilitation program.

"We are disappointed to lose Rafa for the remainder of the season. She has played an important role in our backline when she has been available, and we are already providing the support she needs to make her return to the pitch," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "We are behind Rafa and will continue to support her with the resources she needs to make an impact for us in 2025."

In 2024, Rafaelle has appeared in nine matches, earning a start in six of those games. The Pride won every match that Rafaelle started in and also earned two clean sheets. Since joining the Pride, the Brazilian international has appeared in 16 matches and found the back of the net on her Pride debut during the 2023 season.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride places defender Rafaelle on the Season Ending Injury list.

