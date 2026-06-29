Orlando City B Splits Points with Columbus Crew 2 in 2-2 Draw

Published on June 29, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Orlando City B (7-4-5, 29 points) played Columbus Crew 2 (9-4-4, 34 points) to a 2-2 draw Sunday evening at Osceola Heritage Park. Columbus earned the extra point in the end-of-regulation shootout, converting five attempts to the Lions' four.

Following a two-hour rain delay, both sides generated early chances but neither broke through as the match remained scoreless in the opening stages.

Columbus opened the scoring in the 37th minute when Johann Chirinos capitalized on a turnover in the Lions' defensive half. Chirinos slotted a bouncing ball into the net off a tackle by teammate Zach Zengue to give the visitors a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Lions equalized in the 67th minute as Justin Hylton powered home a rebound off a strike from Ignacio Gomez. Six minutes later, Hylton gave Orlando City B the lead, finishing another rebound from Logan Tsapanoglou's attempt to make it 2-1.

The goals marked the 18-year-old Hylton's first career brace and his second and third goals of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. He joins Gustavo Caraballo and Pedro Leão as the only Lions with braces this season.

Columbus equalized in the 89th minute when Kévin Gbamblé finished a through ball from Nico Rincón, pulling the visitors level and forcing the end-of regulation shootout.

Orlando City B opens a three-match road trip Sunday, July 5, traveling to face Crown Legacy FC at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews at 7 p.m. ET.

Match Notes:

With the match decided by an end-of-regulation shootout, it marked the fifth time during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season that Orlando City B has gone to a shootout for the extra point. The Lions have earned the extra point in three of those five shootouts.

Justin Hylton's two goals marked his second and third professional goals and his first career brace. The 18-year-old joins Gustavo Caraballo and Pedro Leão as the only Lions with braces this season.

Caleb Trombino made his 10th professional appearance for Orlando City B, entering as a second-half substitute.

Goalkeeper Juan Rojas made his second career start for Orlando City B. The 17-year-old made his debut on March 14 in a 3-2 win against Carolina Core FC.

Bernardo Rhein made his 15th start of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. The midfielder has five goal contributions with two goals and three assists and is the only Lion to start at least 15 matches this season.

Orlando City SC midfielder Gustavo Caraballo made his 10th appearance of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. The 17-year-old last appeared for OCB on May 10 against Atlanta United 2 before a call-up to the Venezuelan U-20 national team.

Head coach Eddie Wilding made five changes to the starting lineup from the previous match against Philadelphia Union II, with Clovis Archange, Gustavo Caraballo, Juan Rojas, Titus Sandy Jr. and Harvey Sarajian entering the starting XI. Goal Highlights:

37' Johann Chirinos (Zach Zengue) - CLB 1, ORL 0

67' Justin Hylton - ORL 1, CLB 1

73' Justin Hylton - ORL 2, CLB 1

89' Kevin Gbamblé (Nico Rincón) - ORL 2, CLB 2

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City B 0 2 2 (4)

Columbus Crew 2 1 1 2 (5)

Scoring Summary:

CLB - Johann Chirinos (Zach Zengue) 37'

ORL - Justin Hylton 67'

ORL - Justin Hylton 73'

CLB - Kevin Gbamblé (Nico Rincón) 89'

End-of-Regulation Shootout Summary:

ORL - Justin Hylton (Goal)

CLB - Johann Chirinos (Goal)

ORL - Logan Tsopanoglou (Goal)

CLB - Brent Adu-Gyamdi (Goal)

ORL - Caleb Trombino (Goal)

CLB - Zach Zengue (Goal)

ORL - Ignacio Gomez (Miss)

CLB - Immanuel Ewing (Goal)

ORL - Bernardo Rhein (Goal)

CLB - Nico Rincón (Save)

ORL - Albright Chikamso (Miss)

CLB - Jamil Danjaji (Goal)

Misconduct Summary:

CLB - Moses Nyeman (Yellow Card) 9'

CLB - Rui Aoki (Yellow Card) 35'

ORL - Bernardo Rhein (Yellow Card) 78'

ORL - Caleb Trombino (Yellow Card) 90+2'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Juan Rojas; D Parker Amoo-Mensah, Titus Sandy Jr., Clovis Archange (Alrbright Chikamso 71'), Bernardo Rhein (c); M Gustavo Caraballo (Ignacio Gomez 62'), Dylan Judelson (Caleb Trombino 62'), Issah Haruna, Matthew Belgodere; F Pedro Leão (Justin Hylton 46'), Harvey Sarajian (Logan Tsopanoglou 62')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Tristan Himes; D Landon Oksonski; M Brady Kendall, Nicolas Torres

Columbus Crew 2 - GK Stanislav Lapkes; D Brent Adu-Gyamdi, Issac Heffess (Jamil Danjaji 88'), Rui Aoki (Zach Lloyd 78'), Christopher Rogers, Prince Forfor (Alex Gimple 68'); M Oneal Taylor (Immanuel Ewing 78'), Johann Chirinos, Moses Nyeman (Nico Rincón 78'), Kevin Gbamblé; F Zach Zengue

Substitutes Not Used: GK Keller Abbot; M Jackon Bonos

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Overcast

Date: June 28, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

ORL - 11

CLB - 24

Saves:

ORL - 8

CLB - 4

Fouls:

ORL - 9

CLB - 13

Corners:

ORL - 1

CLB - 4







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 29, 2026

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