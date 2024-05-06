Orioles' Outfielder Austin Hays to Begin Rehab Assignment in Bowie

May 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie, M.D. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced that Orioles' outfielder Austin Hays is expected to begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday, May 7 at 6:35 pm against the Akron RubberDucks at Prince George's Stadium.

Hays has been on the injured list since April 22 after suffering a left calf strain.

The 28-year-old slashed .275/.325/.444 with 36 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 76 runs scored and 67 RBI last season. Hays was named to his first career All Star Game and became the first Oriole to start in the game since Cedric Mullins in 2021. Hays went 1-for-2 with a single in the Midsummer Classic in Seattle. The outfielder finished the season with career highs in runs scored, doubles, extra base hits (53), multi-hit games (40), walks and stolen bases.

Hays was also named an AL Gold Glove finalist in left field after not committing a single error all season in 260 total chances and is just the 10th O's outfielder since 1954 to not commit an error all season (minimum 100 games).

The former Baysox outfielder and No. 1 Orioles prospect played in Bowie from 2017-2019. He batted .283 with 31 homers, 34 doubles and 108 RBI in 144 total games with the Baysox. His best season in Bowie was in 2017 as just a 21-year-old when he hit .330 with 16 homers, 17 doubles, and 54 RBI in 64 games.

The Baysox begin the second half of a 12-game homestand against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Tuesday, May 7 at 6:35 pm.

