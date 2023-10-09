Orellana Named FSL Pitcher of the Month for September

St. Lucie Mets pitcher Douglas Orellana

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for September in each of the 11 full-season leagues in Major League Baseball's player development system. The Florida State League Pitcher of the Month for September is St. Lucie Mets right-hander Douglas Orellana.

Orellana went 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA in two appearances (one start) as he allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks over 10.2 innings. His 16 strikeouts led the league, and he held opponents to a .135 average.

On Sept. 2nd on the road Orellana blanked the Tampa Tarpons over a career-high 6.2 innings. He scattered two hits, walked one and struck out eight in a no-decision.

A week later at Clover Park Orellana struck out eight Daytona Tortugas in 4.0 innings of relief while picking up the win in the Mets 3-2 victory.

Orellana, 21, was signed by New York as an international free agent out of Caracas, Venezuela, on July 13, 2021. He spent his entire 2023 season with St. Lucie.

