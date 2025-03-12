Oregon Lightning Playbook: Week 1

March 12, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Oregon Lightning News Release







The Lightning are charging up to face the Outlaws this week to kick off the season. Chuck Jones and the gang are mentally prepped to take on anyone all year. Fans can really hear it when Coach Jones talks about how fired up he is this season.

Take on anyone

"Look, we don't care who we play. At the end of the day, we have to play everyone, and they have to play us. To get to the end, you need to beat really good teams. With that said, we are ready to play Billings. I know they are a good team, but we are disciplined, and we're are ready to give the Outlaws some work."

The Lightning Leader

Chuck and his staff have leaned into Dalton Cole, who will take the reins to start the year at quarterback. Out of Brevard College, Cole had over 4500 total yards and 52 touchdowns. He will surely be a dual-threat and one for fans to watch.

"We are going with Dalton Cole, but (Matthew) Ioane is right there; they are very close, just an inch difference. It really is a blessing to have them both, usually there's a clear one and two, but it wasn't clear, and we have two guys who can step up and play. "

"Dalton is a great leader, he has a great head of hair too. He's a true field general, the guys really respect him. When you think of a Varsity Blues-type player, you are thinking of Cole. I'm not used to the left-hand throwing, it's different. But for us it's huge. The ball explodes out of his hands, and it has a different bend to it, which can be an advantage for him and us."

The Lightning are set to host the Outlaws Saturday, March 15th at 9:30 EST. Fans can catch that game on EVERGREENNOW!

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.