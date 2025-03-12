March 12 Transactions Update

March 12, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the March 12, 2025 Transactions Update for the 2025 Arena Football One season.

The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Malcolm Banks Oregon OL

DJ Lewis Oregon ATH

Jayzen Armstrong Oregon DB

Quindarius Coles Oregon OL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization once they clear waivers.

Blake Davis Oregon WR

Zaiquis Wright Oregon WR

