March 12 Transactions Update
March 12, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the March 12, 2025 Transactions Update for the 2025 Arena Football One season.
The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.
Malcolm Banks Oregon OL
DJ Lewis Oregon ATH
Jayzen Armstrong Oregon DB
Quindarius Coles Oregon OL
The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization once they clear waivers.
Blake Davis Oregon WR
Zaiquis Wright Oregon WR
• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...
Arena Football One Stories from March 12, 2025
- AF1 Kicks off Season with Real American Beer Launch Event and Stellar Opening Game - AF1
- March 12 Transactions Update - AF1
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.