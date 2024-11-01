Oregon Lightning Launch Jersey Design Contest

November 1, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Oregon Lightning News Release







The Oregon Lightning is seeking innovative and original jersey designs that capture the spirit of our team and the beautiful state of Oregon. This contest not only aims to engage our community but also provides an opportunity for participants to have their work featured on official team merchandise.

Key Details:

Eligibility: Open to all ages, individuals or teams.

Submission Format: Digital designs (JPEG, PNG, or vector files).

Design Requirements:

Incorporate Oregon Lightning colors (Red, Gold, Black and White).

Include the team logo, name, and number placement.

Reflect a style inspired by the State of Oregon, Sasquatch and the Lightning.

Submission Deadline: [November 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024].

Judging and Prizes: A panel of judges, including team coaches and staff, will evaluate the submissions based on creativity, relevance, and overall design quality. The winning design will be featured on our official jerseys and will receive (2) Season Tickets, a signed Oregon Lightning Football and an Oregon Lightning helmet!

For more information about the contest, please visit our website at www.theoregonlightning.com, our Instagram @af1lightning, or you can shoot us an email at info@theoregonlightning.com.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.