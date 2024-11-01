AF1 Signing Update for November 1

November 1, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is an updated list of players that have signed Letters of Intent with AF1 teams for the 2025 season for November 1.

Ezekiel Williams Salina OL

Kris Lewis Oregon WR/DB

Nick Smith Albany LB

