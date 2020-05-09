Order a Ballpark Dinner to Go Today

May 9, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane Indians lineup

(Spokane Indians) Spokane Indians lineup(Spokane Indians)

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians announce Ballpark Dinner To Go meal that will be ready for pick up on Thursday, May 21 from 4:30 - 6:30 PM. This bundle feeds four and is $40 plus tax.

The home run menu includes two Indian dogs, two german sausages, two ballpark burgers, one pound of potato salad, four bags of chips, four cookies, and four souvenir cups.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be our number one priority. The Spokane Indians front office team will be implementing additional safety precautions at this time by cooking all meals with gloves and face masks and performing higher cleaning standards.

Orders may be placed online HERE and should be made by 11:59 PM on Tuesday, May 19th. There are a limited number of dinners available, making it important to place your order as quickly as possible. Ballpark dinners will be ready for curbside pick up at Avista Stadium on Thursday, May 21 from 4:30 - 6:30 PM.

Spokane Indians Team Store orders placed online will also be available for pick up, if choosing the pick up delivery option, during the dinner take out hours. This option is available regardless of dinner purchase.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2020

Order a Ballpark Dinner to Go Today - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.