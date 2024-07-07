Orange County SC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights

July 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







18-year-old star Bryce Jamison scored after just five minutes and also drew a penalty kick as Orange County SC swept to a 4-1 victory against Memphis 901 FC at Championship Soccer Stadium as Ethan Zubak, Owen Lambe and Christian Sorto also found the net for the hosts.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.