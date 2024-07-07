Orange County SC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights
July 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
18-year-old star Bryce Jamison scored after just five minutes and also drew a penalty kick as Orange County SC swept to a 4-1 victory against Memphis 901 FC at Championship Soccer Stadium as Ethan Zubak, Owen Lambe and Christian Sorto also found the net for the hosts.
Check out the Orange County SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2024
- LouCity Suffers Season's Lone Scoreless Defeat to Oakland Roots SC - Louisville City FC
- Roots Defeat League Leaders Louisville City FC 1-0 at Home - Oakland Roots
- Orange County SC Find Their Own Fireworks in a 4-1 Victory Over Memphis - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Bounces Back with 2-1 Over Phoenix Rising - San Antonio FC
- OCSC Pick up 3 Points at Home with a 4-1 Win Over Memphis 901 - Orange County SC
- Rising Falls, 2-1 on the Road in San Antonio - Phoenix Rising FC
- Memphis 901 FC Falls to Orange County SC 4-1 - Memphis 901 FC
- Rising Falls, 2-1 on the Road in San Antonio - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Orange County SC Find Their Own Fireworks in a 4-1 Victory Over Memphis
- OCSC Pick up 3 Points at Home with a 4-1 Win Over Memphis 901
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Hosts Memphis on Red, White and Brews Fest
- Orange County SC Blanked on the Road Against West Leaders New Mexico
- OCSC Fall to New Mexico United 2-0