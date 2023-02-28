Opening Night VIP Ticket Package on Sale March 6

February 28, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - South Bend Cubs baseball returns to Four Winds Field on Tuesday, April 11 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET against the Beloit Sky Carp. Enjoy a VIP experience that night with the Opening Night VIP ticket package presented by Bud Light, Federated Media, and ABC-57. VIP ticket packages go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m.

This always popular VIP ticket package is the first opportunity to guarantee yourself the new South Bend Cubs Series Shirt. The 2023 Series Shirt will be revealed in conjunction with the package going on sale on March 6. Every year since 2019 the Cubs have created a limited-edition t-shirt with a one-of-a-kind design. Those who purchase the package will receive a voucher to exchange at the Cubs Den Team Store for their shirt. Shirts will be available for pickup beginning April 3.

The Opening Night VIP ticket package includes:

- A seat in the Budweiser Picnic Garden

- Two hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet (includes soda, lemonade, & water)

- Two drink vouchers good for Bud Light or Budweiser (must be at least 21 years old)

- Limited edition Cubs Series Shirt

Two days after the Opening Night VIP ticket package goes on sale, individual-game tickets for all home games will be available starting on March 8 at 10 a.m.

Valued at $80, the Opening Night package will be available for only $40 and limited to the first 200 fans. Tickets can be purchased by calling (574) 235-9988 or going online to SouthBendCubs.com. A $5 processing fee will be added to all orders.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.