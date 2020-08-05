NFL, NBA, NHL stats



ONEOK Field to Host UFC 252 Watch Party

August 5, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release

The Combat sports fans looking to watch the long-awaited trilogy fight on Saturday, August 15 between Stipe Miocic and former Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestler Daniel Cormier will be able to watch the event live on the new high-definition, LED board at ONEOK Field.

"UFC 252 will be one of the most exciting sporting events of the year, and we are thrilled to give fans in the Tulsa area a chance to experience it in a unique setting," said Tulsa Drillers General Manager Mike Melega. "It is a great opportunity for us to showcase our new, high-definition 67-foot video board, while also providing a memorable experience for fans."

Tickets to the event are $15 each and will be available at noon today, Wednesday, August 5,. Stadium food and beverage stands, including a full-service bar, will be open for the full UFC 252 card.

Stadium gates will open at 7:00 p.m. for the start of the undercard events. The pay-per-view event, which costs $65 for home viewing, begins at 9:00 p.m.

All tickets for the event will be general admission and will be limited as COVID-19 social distancing policies will be in place. UFC fans will have the opportunity to sit in the stands or to relax on the field with a blanket. Lawn chairs will not be permitted on the field.

Check out the Tulsa Drillers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...

Texas League Stories from August 5, 2020


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Tulsa Drillers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew