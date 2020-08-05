ONEOK Field to Host UFC 252 Watch Party

The Combat sports fans looking to watch the long-awaited trilogy fight on Saturday, August 15 between Stipe Miocic and former Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestler Daniel Cormier will be able to watch the event live on the new high-definition, LED board at ONEOK Field.

"UFC 252 will be one of the most exciting sporting events of the year, and we are thrilled to give fans in the Tulsa area a chance to experience it in a unique setting," said Tulsa Drillers General Manager Mike Melega. "It is a great opportunity for us to showcase our new, high-definition 67-foot video board, while also providing a memorable experience for fans."

Tickets to the event are $15 each and will be available at noon today, Wednesday, August 5,. Stadium food and beverage stands, including a full-service bar, will be open for the full UFC 252 card.

Stadium gates will open at 7:00 p.m. for the start of the undercard events. The pay-per-view event, which costs $65 for home viewing, begins at 9:00 p.m.

All tickets for the event will be general admission and will be limited as COVID-19 social distancing policies will be in place. UFC fans will have the opportunity to sit in the stands or to relax on the field with a blanket. Lawn chairs will not be permitted on the field.

