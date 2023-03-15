ONEOK Field to Host Black Wall Street Diamond Classic on Saturday

ONEOK Field and the Historic Greenwood District will host a special HBCU baseball event on Saturday when Philander Smith College (Little Rock, AR) and Dillard University (New Orleans, LA) will meet in the first-ever Black Wall Street Diamond Classic. The teams will play a doubleheader with the first game starting at 1:00 p.m. Each game is scheduled to consist of seven innings.

Hosted by the Tulsa Drillers in partnership with BCSG 360 and the Tulsa Sports Commission, the Black Wall Street Diamond Classic is slated to be an annual event with participating teams changing each season.

Philander Smith College is located in Little Rock, Arkansas and was founded in 1877, while Dillard University is in New Orleans, Louisiana and was founded in 1930 and has incorporated institutions dating to as early as 1869.

The inaugural Black Wall Street Diamond Classic will feature general admission seating, with tickets in the seating bowl costing $15 each. Individual tickets for the outfield lawn and standing room only areas will be $10 each. There are also club seat tickets behind home plate available for $25 each. Tickets can be purchased.

In addition to the baseball games, there will also be a college fair taking place within the stadium.

