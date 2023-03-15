Individual Game Tickets on Sale March 22 with No Price Increase

While all of us are dealing with inflation and higher prices, the Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce that Individual Game Tickets for the 2023 season are staying the same affordable price as last year!

Individual Game Tickets for all 69 home games go on sale next Wednesday, March 22, at 10am. Individual Game Tickets will be available on SpringfieldCardinals.com/tickets or by calling the Box Office at (417) 863-2143.

Starting as low as $9 (+ tax), the Springfield Cardinals are proud to bring families of the Ozarks together for another affordable, fun-filled summer at Hammons Field!

Opening Day at Hammons Field is just 22 days away on Thursday, April 6, when the Cardinals open a three-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins).

There's still time to become a RED Access Member for the 2023 season! Experience ultimate flexibility, savings and value with a RED Access Membership today, starting with seats to 1-2 games per month, exclusive benefits and more for as low as $90.50 (+ tax).

Give us a call at (417) 863-0395 for more information!

