One Knoxville Sees Several Players Depart Following 2024 Campaign

December 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Following a successful 2024 season which culminated with the first playoff appearance in Club history, One Knoxville SC bids farewell to several members of the First Team. The following players will be pursuing opportunities beyond One Knox for the 2025 season.

Jalen Crisler

Yesin van der Pluijm

Frank Ross

Rodolfo Castro

Kingsford Adjei

DJ Benton

Richie Ballard

Nshuti Innocent

It is difficult to say good bye to these men who have given our Club and our City all they could over the past two years. Without exception, we are proud that the Club was able to spend time with each of these players and will look back on our time together fondly.

One Knox wishes each of these players all the best as they continue on their path in soccer and, more importantly, in life.

News about returning One Knoxville players will follow in the coming weeks.

