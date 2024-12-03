One Knoxville Sees Several Players Depart Following 2024 Campaign
December 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC News Release
Following a successful 2024 season which culminated with the first playoff appearance in Club history, One Knoxville SC bids farewell to several members of the First Team. The following players will be pursuing opportunities beyond One Knox for the 2025 season.
Jalen Crisler
Yesin van der Pluijm
Frank Ross
Rodolfo Castro
Kingsford Adjei
DJ Benton
Richie Ballard
Nshuti Innocent
It is difficult to say good bye to these men who have given our Club and our City all they could over the past two years. Without exception, we are proud that the Club was able to spend time with each of these players and will look back on our time together fondly.
One Knox wishes each of these players all the best as they continue on their path in soccer and, more importantly, in life.
News about returning One Knoxville players will follow in the coming weeks.
