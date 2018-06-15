One Country, One Game: a Celebration of Baseball Exhibit Coming to North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - In correlation with its historic 25th season of play, the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) is celebrating that milestone with one of its most impactful initiatives in its rich history with the opening of One Country, One Game: A Celebration of Baseball to downtown North Adams for the summer season.

Headlined by Shades of Greatness, a traveling collection of art curated by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, the One Country, One Game exhibit will provide baseball fans from all eras with art inspired by the Negro Leagues, as well as items loaned from the Red Sox private collection, and memorabilia from local teams through the years contributed by the Baseball in the Berkshires Museum. The exhibit will have a special focus on Frank Grant and Jack Chesbro, the North County's two players in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

One Country, One Game: A Celebration of Baseball will be located at 66 Main Street in North Adams, Massachusetts. The exhibit's ribbon cutting will be held on Father's Day, Sunday June 17 at 2:30 p.m. Open hours will be held Wednesday through Sunday from 12-6 p.m., as well as other hours for special events.

Admission is $5, while admission for children under 16 are free. The NECBL is sponsoring this exhibit with support from the North Adams Partnership, the Square Office, MASS MoCA, the Berkshire Bank Foundation, First Hartford Realty, the Clark Art Institute and the Boston Red Sox.

"Since I first became involved with the New England Collegiate Baseball League, I learned that baseball is the common denominator that cuts across economic, social and generational divides, and brings our communities together," said John DeRosa, League President. "In celebrating our 25th anniversary, we wanted to highlight this incredible feature of our national pastime while celebrating its history and diversity. 'One Country, One Game' does this in a compelling way by presenting a history of the Negro League and our regional connections to our national pastime. Everyone who cares about the game of baseball and its impact on America should see this show."

Many historians and baseball fans have come to understand the importance of the Negro Leagues to American history. Many artists, too, have been inspired by this history and have chosen the subject as a muse. However, the museum has had limited space and resources to help foster the growing interest of artist through exhibitions or other means. Shades of Greatness was created to help meet this need and bolster a more creative understanding of this history both on and off the playing field.

