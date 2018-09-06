One Baseball Game, Thirty Years in the Making

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - Some of the most promising players in professional baseball will return to Four Winds Field in South Bend for the 2019 Midwest League All-Star game in summer 2019. The All-Star game, which features the most exciting players in the League, has not been hosted by South Bend since 1989 when the stadium was less than two years old.

"We're excited to host these remarkable young players at Four Winds Field," said Andrew T. Berlin, Owner of the South Bend Cubs. "And we're also excited to tell you who is the presenting sponsor for this 30th anniversary game."

"This is a game we're not eligible to host for nearly two more decades," Hart added. "It's an honor to have these players at Four Winds Field. They're the best players in the League- the ones you're most likely to see at the Major League level soon."

