Bees, Angels Extend Through 2020

September 6, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





(Burlington, IA) The Burlington Bees are pleased to announce that they have signed a two-year extension of their Player Development Contract (PDC) with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim through 2020, team officials announced today.

The Bees have seen nine former players appear in the major leagues in an Angels' uniform since beginning their affiliation with the major league club in 2013. Those players include current Angels' reliever Cam Bedrosian, pither Justin Anderson, pitcher Jaime Barria, infielder David Fletcher, infielder Taylor Ward, outfielder Michael Hermosillo, reliever Keynan Middleton, pitcher Jake Jewell and reliever Eduardo Paredes.

The Los Angeles Angels footprint in the Midwest League dates back to 1962 and will continue that run in Burlington. "The staff and the board of directors are ecstatic to work with the Angels for another two seasons," said Bees' General Manager Kim Parker. "We love the Angels organization and staff. We have a longstanding relationship with them and want to keep that going for years to come."

"The Bees would like to thank Angels' General Manager, Billy Eppler, Director of Baseball Development, Mike Gallego, as well as Angels' Director of Minor League Operations, Mike LaCassa, and the rest of the Angels' front office for their support over the last six seasons," said Parker. "We really look forward to two more years of an amazing partnership and to see our former Bees in the big leagues."

