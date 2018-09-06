Sports Turf Manager of the Year Announced

South Bend, IN --- The Midwest League is pleased to announce Zach Severns, Head Grounds Keeper of the Lansing Lugnuts, along with his Assistant, Jose Cervantes, has been selected as the recipient of the 2018 Midwest League Sports Turf Manager/Grounds Crew of the Year Award.

The Midwest League Field Managers selected the award winner based on quality of playing surface, infield/outfield turf, and preparation of field, quality of pitching mounds, home plate, bullpens, warning track and crew professionalism. This award is presented by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball.

President Dick Nussbaum commented on the award, "I am in my fourth (4th) year as President of the Midwest League. I am privileged to be able to visit all of our stadiums and one of the first things I observe is the quality of the playing fields. We owe it to our players and fans to have the best fields possible so young men as they pursue their profession, and our fans who watch them do so, have every opportunity to show and see their extraordinary abilities. This year we provided and received surveys during the course of the season from managers and they confirmed what my eyes told me. We have great playing surfaces and grounds crews throughout our League. It is extremely hard to pick a winner because there are so many who are deserving, but the playing surface and grounds crew in Lansing got consistently high marks from the first game in April until the last one in September. I am proud to declare Zach and the Lugnuts our 2018 Sports Turf Manager/Grounds Crew of the Year."

