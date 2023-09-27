Oklahoma City Tops Round Rock for PCL Championship

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Oklahoma City Dodgers (2-0 | 90-58) took home the Pacific Coast League Championship with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night over the Round Rock Express (0-2 | 89-60) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City will play in the Triple-A National Championship on Saturday, September 27 at Las Vegas Ballpark against the winner of the International League Championship Series.

Express starter RHP Owen White (0-1, 10.38) got the loss after 4.1 innings with five earned runs on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Dodgers starter RHP Gavin Stone (1-0, 4.50) earned the victory following 6.1 innings and only two earned runs. He allowed only four hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts. RHP Wander Suero got the save with a scoreless ninth inning. He allowed one hit with one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning against starter RHP Gavin Stone. The right-hander worked his way out of trouble and kept the game scoreless. Oklahoma City took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. After a leadoff single from DH Ryan Ward, RF Jonny Deluca swatted a two-run homer.

The Express battled back in the fourth inning. 1B Blaine Crim got the E-Train on the board with a solo home run that snuck over the fence in right field and Round Rock trailed 2-1.

Oklahoma City grew the lead to 5-1 in the fifth inning. C Hunter Feduccia doubled with one out before CF Drew Avans singled. 1B Michael Busch smacked an opposite-field, three-run homer to give the home team some breathing room.

Round Rock made some noise in the seventh inning and cut the lead to 5-2. After RF Sandro Fabian singled, SS Jonathan Ornelas doubled. PH Jax Biggers belted a sacrifice fly and Round Rock scratched across one run.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock RF Sandro Fabian led the E-Train in the series. He finished the series going 4-for-8 with two RBI, a run scored and a strikeout between the two games. Fabian was 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout on Wednesday.

Express RHP Yerry Rodriguez dealt 1.2 innings out of the bullpen and did not allow a run. He struck out three.

The Express have been swept in their last two playoff series. Round Rock was also swept in the 2019 Pacific Coast League Championship against Sacramento.

