Oklahoma City Powers Its Way to 10-6 Win Over Round Rock

July 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (8-10 | 45-47) were defeated by the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (8-11 | 48-46) by a final of 10-6 on Friday night at Dell Diamond. Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw toed the rubber in a Major League rehab start for Oklahoma City, recording a no-decision after allowing three runs on six hits with two punchouts over 4.0 innings of work.

Round Rock RHP Owen White (2-6, 5.52) took the loss after tossing 4.1 innings where he gave up four runs, three earned runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Oklahoma City LHP Nick Ramirez (3-0, 2.45) earned the win after a perfect relief frame with two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

SS Trey Sweeney plated the first runs of the game for Oklahoma City in the top of the first, driving in 1B Andre Lipcius and RF Ryan Ward on a double to give his team an early 2-0 lead.

Round Rock answered in the bottom of the first frame, knotting the game at two. C Sam Huff singled on a liner to left field, allowing CF Dustin Harris and DH Ezequiel Duran to come home.

The two teams each added a run in the fourth inning, leaving the game deadlocked at three. The Baseball Club's run came off the bat of LF Austin Gauthier, who singled home C Hunter Feduccia. 3B Davis Wendzel launched a no-doubt solo home run for the Express' crooked number in the frame.

In the top of the fifth inning, Feduccia put Oklahoma City back in front, knocking in Ward and Sweeney on a single to the outfield to make it 5-3.

The Baseball Club tacked on four in the sixth inning, thanks to a pair of long balls by Ward and Sweeney to increase the lead to 9-3. Ward drove in three with his homer to right field, while Sweeney took a solo lap around the bases.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, LF Trevor Hauver lined a base hit up the middle to bring home 1B Blaine Crim and SS Jax Biggers, cutting the deficit to 9-5.

CF Drew Avans got his club to double digits, singling home Feduccia in the top of the seventh to make it 10-5 Baseball Club.

The bottom of the seventh saw Round Rock RF Sandro Fabian knock in Harris, making it 10-6.

Both teams held serve for the final two frames, ending with a four-run victory for Oklahoma City.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock CF Dustin Harris extended his hitting streak to 11 games after a first inning single off Los Angeles Dodgers rehabber LHP Clayton Kershaw. Harris went 2-for-5 with two runs scored. In 12 games this month, Harris is hitting .432/.480/.568 with six doubles, three RBI, nine runs scored, five walks and five strikeouts.

In addition to Harris, Express 1B Blaine Crim and C Sam Huff each posted multi-hit nights. Crim, who extended his on-base streak to 16 games, recorded a 2-for-2 effort with two walks and run scored. Huff drove in a pair of runs en route to a 2-for-4 game with a run scored.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City return to Dell Diamond for game two of the three-game set on Saturday. Express RHP Gerson Garabito (1-4, 3.56) is scheduled to take on Baseball Club RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 6.23). First pitch is expected at 7:15 p.m. CT.

