OKC Dodgers Hosting Annual Job Fair Today and Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers will host the team's annual job fair for 2023 gameday staff today (Thursday, March 2) from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers are seeking multi-talented, highly motivated team players. Available positions include ushers, gate attendants, ticket window attendants, field crew, cashiers, cooks, quick service managers, in-seat servers, team store staff and much more.

A full list of open positions can be found below.

"Our gameday staff has always been, and will always be, a vital piece of the fan experience at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "We typically have around 250 gameday employees working during our home games, and the people we hire during our job fair are the ones on the front lines assisting fans and providing the level of unsurpassed customer service we pride ourselves on."

The job fair will be held in the Legends Lounge at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on both days. Interested job seekers should enter the ballpark through the glass doors adjacent to the team store located on South Mickey Mantle Drive.

The 2023 baseball season begins March 31, with gameday employee training sessions throughout March. Those applying for any position must be available for all 75 Dodgers home games as well as other events held throughout the year. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an online application atokcdodgers.com/jobsbefore arriving at the job fair. Applicants should also be prepared to interview with Oklahoma City Dodgers' full-time staff.

For more information on the 2023 OKC Dodgers job fair, visitokcdodgers.com/jobsor call (405) 218-1000.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

CUSTOMER SERVICE

- Gameday Ticket Sellers

- Ticket Takers

- Ushers

FOOD SERVICE

- Concessions and Premium Cooks

- Quick Service Expediters & Managers

- In-Seat Vendors & Servers

- Premium Level Servers

- Warehouse Attendants

TEAM STORE

- Merchandising Sales Associates

OKC DODGERS BASEBALL FOUNDATION

- 50/50 Raffle Sellers

BALLPARK OPERATIONS

- Field Crew Assistants

- Clubhouse Staff

- Bat Boys/Girls

