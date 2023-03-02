Space Cowboys Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today announced their full promotional schedule for the first half of the 2023 season.

The first five Fridays boast Replica World Series Ring giveaways for the first 2,000 fans. Rings include Astros favorites Jeremy Pena (April 7), Yordan Alvarez (April 21), Jose Altuve (May 12), Framber Valdez (May 26) and Dusty Baker (June 16).

Opening Day presented by Constellation kicks off the season with a Magnet Schedule giveaway presented by Texas Farm Bureau for all fans. Wednesday, April 5 features an 11:05 a.m. first pitch for the first of two Baseball in Education game days, the second falling on Wednesday, May 10.

Easter weekend at Constellation Field brings a Space Cowboys Replica Lance McCullers Jr. Road Jersey giveaway on Saturday, April 8 and a postgame Easter egg hunt for fans 12-and-under on Sunday, April 9.

Friday April 21 kicks off the Space Cowboys first-year participation in the MiLB Copa de la Diversion program, partnering up with H-E-B. More information regarding the Space Cowboys new Copa de la Diversion identity will be released on March 21. Giveaways for the weekend include a Replica Sugar Land Copa de la Diversion Jersey on Saturday, April 22 and a Pedro Leon Home Run Helmet Bobblehead on Sunday, April 23. Yoga Day presented by Houston Methodist returns pregame on April 23.

The Astros giveaways are rampant this season, with an Astros Jeremy Pena Orange Jersey giveaway, presented by Houston Methodist, on Saturday, May 13. The Space Cowboys will be donning specialty Mother's Day-themed jerseys for the weekend to be auctioned off in-stadium on May 13.

Memorial Day weekend brings another round of giveaways for fans with a JJ Matijevic Bat Flip bobblehead, presented by Constellation, on Saturday, May 27, followed by a Space Cowboys 'Flying Fortress' Military Jersey giveaway - a homage to the B-17 bomber - on Sunday, May 28, presented by Bayway Cadillac Southwest. Fans attending the Sunday, May 28 game will be treated to a special Memorial Day Weekend postgame fireworks show.

A space-filled weekend lands June 16-18, beginning with a Star Wars themed night on June 16 including an in-stadium jersey auction for game-worn Star Wars jerseys. June 17 is Space Appreciation Night, featuring a Space Jersey giveaway, presented by Bowlero, designed after a James Webb Space Telescope image. Saturday is also Black Heritage Night as part of MiLB's initiative The Nine. Father's Day on June 18 rounds out the weekend with a Hunter Brown MLB Debut Space City Bobblehead giveaway.

Pride Night hits the ballpark on Thursday, June 29, followed by Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Friday, June 30 featuring custom Marvel-themed on-field hats and jerseys.

The July Fourth holiday weekend continues with 90s Night on Saturday, July 1, including a Space Cowboys and Astros Reversible Bucket Hat giveaway, presented by Houston Methodist, and a postgame Zoodust concert for all fans. The Space Cowboys Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 3 brings together a Replica Patriotic Jersey giveaway, presented by Vivaldi Music Academy, specialty Patriotic Jerseys to be auctioned off in-stadium and a postgame fireworks extravaganza - the larget show of the year.

All giveaways after Opening Day consist of 2,000 items. Single game tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3 for home games through July 3 at slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

The Space Cowboys will host the Houston Astros for an exhibition at 7:10 p.m. on March 27 at Constellation Field, presented by Visit Sugar Land. The regular season begins March 31 with a road series versus the El Paso Chihuahuas, and the home opener kicks off at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

