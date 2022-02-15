OKC Dodgers Announce Special Promotions for 2022 Season

February 15, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - A full season of Oklahoma City Dodgers baseball and a packed slate of family-friendly special promotions await fans at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark throughout the 2022 season.

The OKC Dodgers open their schedule at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 against the Albuquerque Isotopes in Oklahoma City. Single-game tickets for the Dodgers' 39 home games in April, May and June go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, while group and season tickets for the entire season are available for purchase now.

The Dodgers' promotional calendar offers a wide range of added fun in the spring and early summer, from the return of Bark in the Park to Field Trip Days, as well as Braum's Friends and Family Nights, Scout Night and Future Dodgers Nights.

Crowd-favorite performers such as Revel: Speed Painter presented by Courtyard by Marriott and Loop Rawlins: One Man Wild West Show presented by H&H Shooting Sports will take the field in May and June, respectively. Unique giveaways and theme nights like 89ers Night and Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night dot the schedule, while promotions such as $2 Tuesdays and Fireworks Fridays can be enjoyed all season long.

The ongoing MLB lockout will not interrupt the OKC Dodgers' upcoming season or impact the Minor League Baseball schedule, as players on minor league contracts are still eligible to appear in games regardless of a work stoppage in MLB.

Beginning with postgame fireworks on Opening Night, the Dodgers' promotional calendar through June, includes:

Giveaway Nights The OKC Dodgers have two giveaway nights scheduled during the first half of the season, with the first 1,000 fans through the gates for these games receiving the following items: - Friday, April 29 - OKC Dodgers hat - Friday, June 24 - OKC Dodgers water bottle

Outside Entertainment Acts - Friday, May 6 - Revel: Speed Painter presented by Courtyard by Marriott - The performance artist creates complete works of art live, upside down and in less than two minutes. His 2021 performance resulted in the Dodgers winning a coveted Golden Bobblehead for Best In-Game Promotion/Feature during the 2021 Minor League Baseball season. Fireworks will also follow the May 6 game. - Friday, June 10 - Loop Rawlins: One Man Wild West Show presented by H&H Shooting Sports - The trick roper, whip cracker and gun spinner will perform a variety of jaw-dropping feats throughout the night. Fireworks will follow.

$2 Tuesdays All Tuesday home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

Friday Night Fireworks Fireworks follow each of the OKC Dodgers' scheduled Friday night home games throughout the season as well as Opening Night Tuesday, April 5.

Sunday Kids Run the Bases Following Sunday home games, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros. Members of the Pup Club presented by Dental Depot can skip the line by showing their membership badge.

Bark in the Park Your dog can join in the fun at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Tuesday, May 24 for Bark in the Park. A special ticket package includes a game ticket, ticket for your dog and a Dodgers dog bandana. Water and relief stations will be available throughout the game for your furry companion.

Field Trip Days Three Field Trip Days are on the Dodgers schedule this season at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 27; 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, May 3 and 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. The early April and May games give students a chance to enjoy a fun field trip before the school year ends, while the June date provides a unique outing for summer camps and day cares. Groups of 10 or more receive an OKC Dodgers game ticket, baseball hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person. These dates are extremely popular and sell out fast.

Oklahoma City 89ers Night Dodgers players and coaches will wear special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in a nod to the franchise's history Saturday, June 11. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

Braum's Friends and Family Nights Five Braum's Friends and Family Nights during the first half of the season allow groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, OKC Dodgers hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 each. Dates for Braum's Friends and Family Nights include Friday, April 29; Saturday, May 7; Friday, May 27; Sunday, June 12 and Saturday, June 25.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats Three special games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark early in the season feature all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC Dodgers hat for the price of $20 per person for groups of 10 or more. Dates for this all-you-can-eat offer include Sunday, April 10; Saturday, April 30 and Saturday, May 28.

Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night The OKC Dodgers host Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night on Saturday, May 28 to recognize current and former local military personnel and their families. Special group rates and hats are available for groups of 10 or more. The night features in-game recognition of military members while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys.

Love's Baseball Buddies During select games throughout the season, Love's Baseball Buddies will take the field with the OKC Dodgers. Children ages 7-12 can enter to be randomly selected for the opportunity to be introduced over the public address system and be on the field before the game. Boys and girls selected to participate will also receive an OKC Dodgers T-shirt and hat. Entries can be made online during the season at okcdodgers.com or in-person during Dodgers home games.

INTEGRIS Home Run For Life The INTEGRIS Home Run For Life series returns for an 11th season and features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases during select games.

LifeShare Everlasting Fans LifeShare of Oklahoma will be on the concourse during OKC Dodgers home games to encourage organ donation and distribute information about the organization's initiatives. Fans who register to become an organ donor at a game will receive an exclusive OKC Dodgers T-shirt.

Group Theme Nights - Scout Night (Saturday, April 9) - Scout troops and leaders in uniform will be invited to join in an on-field parade and recognition prior to the Dodgers' game on this special night. Group tickets include a limited edition OKC Dodgers baseball hat and Scouts also receive a patch.

- Future Dodgers Nights (Saturday, June 11; Saturday, June 25) - Youth baseball and softball teams in uniform are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field during these popular group nights. Game tickets for groups of 10 or more include a souvenir OKC Dodgers hat.

True Sky Cash Grab Fans have the chance to enter and win an opportunity to step into the True Sky Cash Grab money machine. If selected, they will spend a full 60 seconds in the money machine surrounded by swirling cash with the goal of grabbing as much money as possible. True Sky Credit Union will then match the amount grabbed and open a checking account in the winning participant's name. For more information on how to enter, visit okcdodgers.com. Bring in Your E-Ticket During weekend home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, fans can stop by the promotions kiosk or receive a voucher upon exit to bring to Newcastle Casino, sign up for a free Player's Club Membership and receive an exclusive, limited edition OKC Dodgers T-shirt.

Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Rookie Signing Bonus Parents can register their children ages 3-12 to become the Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Rookie of the Game. Winners are randomly selected for every Friday home game to earn their Rookie Signing Bonus while attending the game with their family. The Rookie of the Game will start the night with $50 toward a savings account and then earn an additional $10 for every run scored by the OKC Dodgers that night. Register online at okcdodgers.com.

OKC Dodgers Ticket Information Group and season ticket packages are currently available for the entire 2022 season. OKC Dodgers single-game tickets for April-June home games go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 and will range from $12-33. All tickets will be digital and are available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com.

Single-game tickets for July, August and September home games will go on sale in June. To view the Dodgers' complete 2022 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from February 15, 2022

OKC Dodgers Announce Special Promotions for 2022 Season - Oklahoma City Dodgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.