OKC Dodgers Announce 2022 Schedule

October 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers have released their 2022 schedule, complete with dates and opponents for all 72 home games.

Following a truncated 2021 season and canceled 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Triple-A teams will return to a full 144-game schedule in 2022.

The Dodgers begin the 2022 season at home Tuesday, April 5 against the Albuquerque Isotopes to open a six-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Opening Night marks the first of 14 fireworks nights during the 2022 season, including following every Friday home game. The Dodgers will host their Independence Day celebration Monday, July 4 against the Las Vegas Aviators to begin a six-game series.

Dodgers field trip days return April 27, May 3 and June 8. All field trip games will begin at either 11:05 a.m. or 12:05 p.m. To learn more about field trip days or reserve your spot, call (405) 218-2100.

Details regarding weekly promotions, giveaway dates and outside entertainment acts throughout the 2022 season will be released in the future.

Season ticket packages for 2022 are currently on sale, and new season ticket holders will have access to the exclusive season ticket holder relocation event at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Friday, Oct. 29. Season ticket holders receive many benefits, including free gifts, priority access for playoffs and special events, as well as being eligible for the unused ticket policy.

The Dodgers are also in the middle of the preferred group buyer period, where those who enjoyed an outing at a Dodgers game in 2021 have priority access to book an outing for 2022 through Friday, Nov. 5. New group ticket and hospitality packages will be available to the public beginning Monday, Nov. 8.

Holiday plans go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 2, including seven-game packages for field and terrace seats, as well as nine-game plans for Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Club or Legends Lounge membership.

For additional information, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

