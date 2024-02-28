OKC Baseball Club Hosting Annual Job Fair Starting Today

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Baseball Club will host the team's annual job fair for 2024 gameday staff beginning today, Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 4-7 p.m. and continuing Thursday, Feb. 29 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Available positions include ushers, gate attendants, ticket window attendants, field crew, cashiers, cooks, quick service managers, in-seat servers, team store staff and much more. A full list of open positions can be found below.

"Our gameday staff has always been, and will always be, a vital piece of the fan experience at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said OKC Baseball Club President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "We typically have around 250 gameday employees working during our home games, and the people we hire during our job fair are the ones on the front lines assisting fans and providing the level of unsurpassed customer service we pride ourselves on."

The job fair will be held in the Legends Lounge at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Interested job seekers should enter the ballpark through the glass doors adjacent to the team store located on South Mickey Mantle Drive.

The 2024 season begins April 2, with gameday employee training sessions throughout March. Those applying for any position must be available for all 75 home games as well as other events held throughout the year. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an online application at okcbaseball.com before arriving at the job fair. Applicants should also be prepared to conduct an on-site interview.

For more information on the 2024 OKC Baseball Club job fair, visit okcbaseball.com or call (405) 218-1000.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS CUSTOMER SERVICE

- Gameday Ticket Sellers

- Ticket Takers

- Ushers FOOD SERVICE

- Concessions and Premium Cooks

- Quick Service Expediters & Managers

- In-Seat Vendors & Servers

- Premium Level Servers

- Warehouse Attendants TEAM STORE

- Merchandising Sales Associates ROOKIE LEAGUE FOUNDATION OF OKLAHOMA

- 50/50 Raffle Sellers BALLPARK OPERATIONS

- Field Crew Assistants

- Clubhouse Staff

- Bat Boys/Girls

