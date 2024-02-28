Individual National Anthem Tryouts to be Hosted by Space Cowboys on March 12

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will be hosting auditions for individual performers for the National Anthem on Tuesday, March 12 at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys are seeking traditional renditions of the National Anthem, sung a capella, for all 75 of their regular season home games in 2024. Auditions will be held from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm on March 12, and performers that wish to audition must sign up to audition in advance by filling out this form.

In lieu of attending the audition, performers may submit a video of themselves performing the National Anthem. Due to an anticipated large turnout of in-person auditions, video submissions are preferred for those who have previously performed the National Anthem live. Videos can be submitted by filling out this form.

Groups that are interested in performing the National Anthem for a 2024 Space Cowboys game can reach out to Garret Randle at grandle@astros.com to request available dates, pricing and additional details.

Constellation Field is set to host several outside events prior to the start of the 2024 Space Cowboys season, including the Battle at the Ballpark presented by PEAK Events March 1-3, Liberty High School taking on La Grange High School on March 5 and Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist on March 15.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

