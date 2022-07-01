Oilers Jersey Raffle to Benefit Jr. Condor Adam Hurst

The Bakersfield Condors raffle featuring a 2021-22 Edmonton Oilers signed jersey is underway. Proceeds from the jersey raffle benefit Adam Hurst and family. Adam is a 12-year old Jr. Condor who was recently hospitalized and in need of a heart transplant. The raffle will last until Friday, July 7 at noon.

Tickets are 1 for $10 and 3 for $20 and can be purchased by clicking the button below. This is the second jersey raffle to benefit Adam's expenses with the Luke Esposito signed jersey raising over $2,700.

