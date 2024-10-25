Offseason Conversation with Jena Otec

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know libero Jena Otec in the seventh edition of our "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise. Otec talks about her current role as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Western Kentucky women's volleyball team, getting the opportunity to play professionally with the Rise, growing up in a sports family, and much more.

First off, welcome to the Grand Rapids Rise and thanks for taking time out of your busy schedule to have this conversation. Let's start with how things are going at Western Kentucky.

It's going really well. This is my second season coaching for them. We are currently 10-0 in Conference USA and have won 13 matches in a row. So, we have kind of been rolling here for the past couple of weeks. We have a tough weekend ahead at UTEP and they're probably the second-best team in our conference. So, that will be a challenge. We will also head back down there in a few weeks for the Conference USA Tournament.

What was the transition like going from playing in college at Purdue to coaching?

It was different. I missed the competition and competing aspect of playing. But I enjoy seeing the other side of things. As a player, I was a huge gym rat, so the training part was one of my favorite things. That's part of the reason why I got into coaching. I also got into coaching because I wanted to grow and learn the game from different perspectives. I have been very fortunate to learn from Travis Hudson, who has been the head coach here at Western Kentucky for the past 30 years. My first couple of weeks here, I think I learned more about offense than I had in my entire life. Even in passing and defense, I feel like I have learned more, and that's my position. So, that's been pretty cool and unique about my current situation.

How difficult do you think it's going to be switching gears again and going from coaching to playing professionally for the first time in your career?

I think it will take a small adjustment period. But there has never been a time where I stopped playing or haven't touched a volleyball since I left Purdue. I have played in some different leagues and tournaments, whether it's indoors, grass, sand, or all the above. I've been playing with my team at Western Kentucky or previously at Eastern Michigan. Playing is something I have also been passionate about, so I wanted to keep my game up and going. But I haven't played in a 6v6 competitive league since Purdue. That's why I think there will be an adjustment period, but I'll be ready to compete on Day 1.

