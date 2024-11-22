Offseason Conversation with Carli Snyder

November 22, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know outside hitter Carli Snyder in the 11th edition of our "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise. Snyder talks about her homecoming by signing with the Rise, insights gained by playing overseas in France, life outside volleyball, and much more.

When did coming back home to Michigan and playing for the Rise become a realistic opportunity?

During the inaugural season, I spoke with [Rise head coach] Cathy George a little bit and expressed some interest in coming back. But I also wasn't completely ready to close the book on Europe and I wanted to play the Champions League one more season. I was still enjoying my experience there. But we had a really nice conversation and left the book open for the next year or the year after that, or whenever it would work out.

I have known Cathy and been recruited by Cathy since I was 14 years old. So, I have always had the idea that it would have been great to play for her. This opportunity became a reality last spring, and I got really excited about it.

Rise preseason training camp is just two weeks away. What's the one thing you hope to accomplish in those first few days of practice?

Just getting some connections with my teammates and building some rapport there and having fun. The first few days are never the most beautiful volleyball that you are going to play all season. But we are hopefully going to have a lot of fun, get connected, and be excited to move our bodies and practice. We can get a feel for the coaching staff and what our goals are as a group. I'm looking forward to that.

Have you thought about what it's going to feel like to have family and friends attending your matches on a regular basis again?

I have thought about that. So excited about it! I went to school in Florida, and I was lucky that my family came to a lot of matches while I was there and a lot of road games. But I did miss the opportunity to play in front of my friends and grandparents. So, I think this will be really special.

My 88-year-old grandmother lives like two hours away from Grand Rapids, and she has already booked her flight to the first game in Vegas. So, that's very cool.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from November 22, 2024

Offseason Conversation with Carli Snyder - Grand Rapids Rise

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.