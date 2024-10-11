Offseason Conversation with August Raskie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know setter August Raskie in the fifth edition of our "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise. Raskie talks about signing with the Rise, her time with the San Diego Mojo last season, bringing the energy, being an artist and much more.

Let's start by welcoming you to the Grand Rapids Rise!

Let's gooooooo!

December and the start of training camp are right around the corner. What are you looking forward to the most?

I'm looking forward to finally being in the gym in Grand Rapids, being able to chat with [Rise head coach] Cathy George in person, being able to reconnect with my new teammates, and set up a great plan for what we want for this season.

What has this offseason been like for you?

Lots of volleyball, whether it's been coaching or playing beach and indoor. I'm constantly surrounded by it. Of course, this summer with the Olympics, I was able to watch many different styles of volleyball. That has encouraged me to get back in the gym and prepare for this season.

Talk me through your decision to sign with the Rise.

For me, it was a clear decision. Cathy matched a lot of what I was looking for. It just made sense to go with somebody who sees the game similar to me. What she was offering checked all my boxes, and I was ready for something new and challenging. Even though I'm living in California where it's warm, I'm ready for snow.

