Offseason Conversation with Alyssa Jensen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know middle blocker Alyssa Jensen in the 10th edition of our "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise. Jensen talks about re-signing the Rise, her respect for head coach Cathy George, being a professional athlete and a mom, and much more.

Season two for the Rise is right around the corner. What are you excited about the most?

There are so many things to be excited about. I think I'm most excited about being back in the gym with old and new teammates and being able to compete together.

What were you up to over the summer?

I had a great summer. I spent a lot of my time hanging out with my husband and daughter. I was also able to catch up with friends and family that I couldn't see as much during the season, so that was the refresh I needed during my time off. I've also been able to train harder this summer since I'm not recovering from having a baby like I was last summer, so it makes me even more excited for things to get started so soon.

You made your professional debut last season after not playing competitively since your days at Michigan State (2014-17). Talk me through that process of just getting up to speed and gaining the confidence to compete at the professional level.

Yes, that's right. Like I mentioned earlier, I had recently had my daughter in the May before last season, so the biggest part of the process was first giving myself some grace. The coaching staff and my teammates were so supportive throughout the entire process. For me, confidence comes with practice and repetition, so it was really about putting 100% effort into every single practice and treating it as if I was playing in a real game. It took some time, but the game started to slow down a little bit, making me feel more comfortable and confident as the days went on.

