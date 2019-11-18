Official Statement from the West Virginia Power on MLB's Proposal

November 18, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Power has released the following official statement regarding MLB's proposal to de-affiliate 42 Minor League teams under the renewed Professional Baseball Agreement beginning with the 2021 season:

Over the past several weeks, multiple media outlets have written stories about the reduction of Minor League baseball teams for the 2021 season, with the initial pitch including the West Virginia Power and 41 other clubs. MLB and MiLB are still early in the negotiations, and thus, nothing has been finalized and may not be for quite some time. Although MLB has stated publicly that their main concerns are facility standards, club travel and proximity to an MLB affiliate, Appalachian Power Park currently meets MLB's facility standards, and the West Virginia Power is a centrally-located team within the South Atlantic League, providing fair travel times.

Power Owner and Managing Partner Tim Wilcox: "First off, we appreciate the outpouring of support from the Charleston community and our fanbase over the years, and especially recently with our franchise being placed on this preliminary list. We are working diligently with the state of West Virginia, Minor League Baseball and the city of Charleston to ensure that Minor League baseball stays in The Capital City for a long time."

"We are also currently working with MLB and the Seattle Mariners to upgrade our facilities even further than is necessary, because we are committed to providing a top-notch, affordable and family-friendly experience for our fans, our players and our staff. We recognize the media attention is hard to ignore, but want to stress that it will be business as usual for the 2020 season for us, and we have a strong hope that we will be a part of the Charleston community for many years to come. Minor League baseball belongs in Charleston, and we want it to be here forever."

This statement is the only official comment the West Virginia Power will make at this time regarding this situation, as current negotiations are still ongoing.

Season tickets for the 16th season of West Virginia Power baseball are on sale now. Fans can purchase full and partial 2020 season ticket packages online at wvpower.com or by calling the Power at 304-344-2287.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from November 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.