Offensive Lineman Brandon Council Returns to Roughriders

July 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have activated American offensive lineman Brandon Council from their suspended list and added him to the practice roster.

Council (6'4-310) returns to the Roughriders after playing 12 games for the Club in 2023. The North Carolina native made five starts at left tackle and seven starts at right tackle over that time. He also attended rookie minicamp with the New York Jets 2023.

Collegiately, Council spent three seasons at Auburn University (2020-22) where he lined up at all five positions along the offensive line over 27 games played. He ended his collegiate career with an appearance in the NFLPA Collegiate All-Star Game and was named Auburn's Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Prior to transferring to Auburn, Council spent three seasons at University of Akron (2017-19), with starts at left and right tackle, left guard and centre. Council played 25 games, making 24 total starts, including nine as a redshirt freshman.

In a corresponding move, the Roughriders have released American defensive back Rodney Clemons.

