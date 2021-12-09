Offensive Explosion Leads to Prowlers 6-1 Victory

Port Huron, MI - The Prowlers and Thunderbirds were equal in the standings, with fifteen points each in tonight's matchup. This was the first of three games this weekend and the first time these teams met this season. After a rough weekend in Columbus for the Prowlers, they were looking to bounce back in a big way tonight. As for Carolina, they were coming off their first bye week of the season. They were looking to come out strong tonight.

It was a back and forth first period, with each team having great scoring chances throughout the period. Both goalies made huge saves in this period, with Greg Harney stopping fourteen shots for the Prowlers and Chris Paulin making eleven saves for the Thunderbirds.

The action picked up in the 2nd period as each team could find the back of the net this period. The first of the goals came for Carolina when John Buttita was able to bury home a rebound after Greg Harney made a great initial save on the first shot attempt. Six minutes later, the Prowlers found the back of the net when Alex Johnson rifled one past Chris Paulin for his 4th goal of the season. Then towards the end of the period, the Prowlers were able to add their 2nd goal on the power play as Brennan Young had a great deflection off a Dustin Henning point shot to put the Prowlers up 2-1 going into the third.

The Prowlers had an offensive explosion in the 3rd period getting four goals past Paulin to propel the Prowlers to a 6-1 victory. The first goal of the period came from the stick of Isaiah Crawford off a great play from Stavros Soilis, driving the net and finding Crawford all alone in front of the net. Then the Prowlers were able to get their 2nd power-play goal when Cade Lambdin was able to dump one-off to Matt Graham for an easy tap in goal. Again, on the power play, the Prowlers were able to get one past Paulin as Larri Vartianen let loose an absolute cannon from the point to put the Prowlers up 5-1. The final goal of came off the stick of Dustin Henning for his first of the year.

The Prowlers and Thunderbirds will be back at it tomorrow night with puck drop at 7:05 pm.

