Off the PITCH: Dan & Candice Kriel's Fight for Hope

Published on November 12, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby is tough - but life can be tougher.

Seattle Seawolves star Dan Kriel is known for his fearless, hard-hitting play in Major League Rugby (MLR). But off the field, Dan and his wife Candice Kriel faced their greatest challenge yet: a fight against stage three breast cancer.

In this exclusive MLR original documentary, directed and produced by former USA Eagle and MLR player Will Hooley, we go beyond the tackles and try lines to explore the real story of strength, love, and resilience that inspired the creation of Happy Bundles - a charity bringing hope and smiles to children battling cancer.

From heartbreak to hope, the Kriels turned pain into purpose. Since founding Happy Bundles, they've helped spread joy worldwide, raising over $180,000 at their first annual gala and continuing to grow their mission: to ensure no child fighting cancer misses out on happiness.

Watch the full story on MLR's YouTube channel and see how the rugby community rallies around one family's mission to make a difference.

To support and donate to Happy Bundles visit www.happybundles.org

