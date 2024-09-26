October Beer Fest Returns to CHI Memorial Stadium, October 5th

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will kick off October matches on Saturday, October 5th with the return of October Beer Fest as the club takes on intrastate rival One Knoxville SC in the first of the final two regular season home matches this season.

Prior to the match, fans can enjoy a Bavarian bash on the concourse from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with food and drink specials, games, and more. Select Oktoberfest brews will be available for $5.00 with selections from Sam Adams, Chattanooga Brewing Company, Yee-Haw Brewing, and Shiner. Concessions will be on sale featuring bratwursts with sauerkraut and pretzels with beer cheese in addition to offerings from local food trucks.

Guest emcee Kevin Hayes will host games on the concourse including a stein holding contest, shotskis, and cornhole. After the match, fans are encouraged to head over to the Howl Bar corner of the stadium and the new autograph zone to meet and greet with players, get autographs, and celebrate the Timbercraft Whiskey Man of the Match following the final whistle.

The club currently sits just outside of a playoff spot with four matches remaining and will look to gain a crucial three points in front of the home crowd.

Tickets for the match are on sale here. The Red Wolves play on the road the following two weekends before returning to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 26th for the 2024 home finale. Information on season tickets for 2025 will be released soon.

