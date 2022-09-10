O'Connor Tallies 4 Hits in 8-5 Victory Over Hawks

September 10, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Boise, ID- Action would remain tight for a large portion of the night in game 5 between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Boise Hawks. Both teams would spend time in the lead over the course of the game. However, neither team would lead by more than 3 runs at any point in the game. For the second consecutive night however, a late push from the PaddleHeads offense proved to be the difference in the game.

Missoula would find some separation in the final two innings scoring 3 runs in the final 2 frames. Boise would fail to find a counterpunch offensively in those innings as the PaddleHeads would set down the final 6 batters in order in the last 2 frames to come away with an 8-5 victory. The win for Missoula clinched a series victory over the Hawks in the final series of the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.