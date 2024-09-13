Oakland Stays Alive

Oakland, Ca. - In elimination games, teams have to fight and claw just to stay alive. That's what the Oakland Ballers (1-1) did in a 1-0 win over the Yolo High Wheelers (1-1) on Thursday night at Raimondi Park. This sets up a winner-take-all Friday the 13th match up in Oakland between these two clubs at 6:35 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Pioneer League Championship Series.

Chandler David (1-0) went six shutout innings and gave up one hit while striking out nine. The innings and strikeouts were the most for the Oakland starter as a professional.

Each team had stellar defense and pitching. Oakland didn't walk anyone while Yolo issued two free passes. Ballers pitchers struck out 14 while High Wheeler hurlers fanned seven.

The only person to dent the scoreboard was Oakland center fielder Brett Carson (1) who led off the bottom of the fifth with a homer to left-center. He hit that against Yolo left-handed starter Brandon Mitchell (0-1) who started in place of Brandon McPherson (tightness in right forearm). Mitchell lasted 5 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, one run (earned), he walked one and struck out four.

The High Wheelers had a chance in the ninth as center fielder Brayland Skinner led off with a single to right and advanced to second on a passed ball. However, Oakland closer Braydon Nelson (1) struck out Yolo shortstop Braylin Marine, got third baseman Braedon Blackford on a groundout to short which advanced Skinner to third. It came down to first baseman Jose Gonzalez who hit a bouncer to the right side, Oakland first baseman Brett Barrera moved to his right on the grass, grabbed the ball and tossed it to Nelson covering which ended matters--thus earning Nelson a save.

Both bullpens superb with Oakland's Nelson and set-up man Connor Sullivan combining for three innings and five strikeouts. Sullivan went two innings and had four strikeouts. Yolo's Ethan Bates, Andrew LaCour, and Connor Langrell teamed for 2 2/3 frames with three strikeouts and no hits.

The Game Three starter for Yolo is right-hander Ben Ferrer who co-led the league in wins with 10 and was first in ERA at 4.35. Oakland is undecided on its first pitcher.

HIGH TALES

Yolo was shutout in the regular season three times (once by Oakland) while Oakland pitched six shutouts. Oakland played one 1-0 game this past season, August 29th in a win against Idaho Falls while Yolo didn't have a 1-0 decision in either capacity

Combining the regular and post-season Oakland leads the series 20-18 and is 9-4 against Yolo at Raimondi Park

The crowd was a paid and raucous 3,277 and the game was a tidy 2:13.

