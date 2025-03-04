Oakland Signs C Dillon Tatum

March 4, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers announce the signing of catcher Dillon Tatum to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

Tatum is a former draft pick of the Minnesota Twins, who was selected in the 20th Round of the 2021 Draft out of UC Irvine. The Twins drafted him off a year with the Anteaters where he hit .278 with 15 HR and drove in 36 runs in 40 games.

Tatum played in the Minnesota system from 2021 through 2024 with stops at the Arizona Complex (Rk), Fort Myers (A), Cedar Rapids (A+), and Wichita (AA). He played in a total of 156 games, hitting a combined .176/9/41 in his time as a Twins farmhand. He registered only nine career errors as a catcher in 874.2 innings, good for a .991 fielding percentage.

Tatum is a native of Stockton, CA and attended St. Mary's High School. Prior to his time at UC Irvine, Tatum played college baseball at San Joaquin Delta Junior College from 2018-2020.

