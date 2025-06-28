Oakland Roots SC vs. Monterey Bay - Game Highlights

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Morey Doner scored the game-winner as Oakland Roots SC continued its recent positive form with a 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, putting a dent into Monterey Bay's chances of advancing from Group 1 in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

