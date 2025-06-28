Oakland Roots SC vs. Monterey Bay - Game Highlights
June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Morey Doner scored the game-winner as Oakland Roots SC continued its recent positive form with a 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, putting a dent into Monterey Bay's chances of advancing from Group 1 in the USL Jägermeister Cup.
Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 28, 2025
- Rising Ride High-Octane Attack to 5-4 Win Over Texoma FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Birmingham Legion FC Falls in Penalty Kicks, Earns Road Point - Birmingham Legion FC
- Jacquesson Fires Hounds to Jäger Cup Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Sulte Saves Dramatic Shootout Victory - Indy Eleven
- Athletic Remain Undefeated in Jägermeister Cup After 2-2 Draw - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity's Home Game against North Carolina Postponed to 6 p.m. Sunday - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Roots Host Monterey Bay FC for USL Jägermeister Cup Match
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Score Big Win: Oakland's Soccer Clubs Find Permanent Home at Former Raiders Facility
- Roots Host Colorado Springs Switchbacks for USL Jägermeister Cup Match
- Takeaways from Roots' Road Win in Birmingham
- Roots Back in the Win Column Following 1-0 Victory at Birmingham Legion FC